BClayRecruiting: Riley Abney – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:

Name: Riley Abney

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Brandon (Ortonville, Michigan)

Club Team: Michigan Storm

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 12, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay



Abney was one of the standout new faces in the crowd during the Brandon Clay Training Academy in Indianapolis last weekend. She has the moxie of a point guard capable of leading a team to new heights. In that regard, Abney has the bounce and framework of Shay Czecki (2022). That said, Abney still has to keep building both her vocal leadership and jump shooting followthrough rep after rep in order to reach her full potential. Her work ethic in every drill as well as getting up before the crack of dawn for workouts back home speaks to the fact that it can be done.

Social Media Updates:

‘24 PG Riley Abney (MI) is a true lead guard in the #BClayRecruiting Program. She’s starting to build her digital footprint after a BIGTIME showing @BClayTraining Academy in Indianapolis.



Brandon Clay All-American Training Academy Tour



Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Boston



You are just getting started. Fantastic weekend. Can’t wait to assist on your journey. @abney_riley x @stormAAU



I’m all aboard the ‘24 G @abney_riley of @stormAAU train. She can make all the throws. Bookmark this. Come back to it.



