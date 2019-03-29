PSB Spring Showdown Session II – Day 1 EBA Super 64 Invites – March 29, 2019

by

Coach Ken Huffman and his EOTO ICE squad got off to a fast start at PSB Spring Showdown Session II.

SUGAR HILL, Georgia, – Travel basketball is in full affect this spring. A new slate of teams from across the Southeast converged at Lanier High School to compete in Session II of the PSB Spring Showdown. As teams prepare for the NCAA evaluation periods in April and May, our staff begins our annual talent identification for the BrandonClayScouting.com report. In association with that report we begin inviting standout prospects from our events to our EBA Super 64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta area (for more information, click HERE). Below are the standout performers from Friday evening.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Ava Hunter – EOTO ICE – Class of 2022

Hunter showed that she has been in the gym working this spring. She scored double digits with her solid back to the basket footwork. Her free throw release looks refined and polish as well. Expect Hunter to continue on an upward trajectory as she matures.

Jodi Mullins – Justus League – 2020

Mullins is a heady guard who makes shots and the right basketball play consistently. She plays with some savvy and confidence needed to play at a higher level. She helped power her team to an opening night win.

Natalia Bolden – EOTO ICE – 2022

Bolden got on our radar years ago at the #CoachHemi678 Showcase. Since then Bolden has flourished into a solid playmaker. Her length, size and athleticism will be an intriguing factor for coach Jerry Wright this travel season.

Evaiah Burrows – Alabama Southern Starz – 2020

Burrows exerted herself on both ends of the court this evening. She got into the passing lanes creating steals. She also hit several shots from long range. Expect to hear more from the 5-foot-8 guard in future evaluations.

Dakiyah Sander – All Alabama Roadrunners – 2020

Sander brought the energy to the court Friday evening. She handled the ball, slashed into the lane and dished to open teammates. Her activity on the defensive end was also key for coach Beverly Kirk’s team.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.