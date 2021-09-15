BClayRecruiting: Harper Peterson – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Harper Peterson

Height: 6’3″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SF / PF

School / Hometown: Whitney (Rocklin, CA)

Club Team: Jason Kidd Select

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 22, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Summer Invite (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Peterson walked into the facility with a reputation that seemingly grows by the day then backed it up with her play. Her willingness to play the game inside and outside on both ends caught my attention. With offers from multiple NCAA Tournament caliber schools already, Peterson a name for everyone who recruits west of Texas to become very famillar with over the next 12-18 months.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



“150+ college placements since 2015.”



🚨MEMBER UPDATE🚨



Welcome ‘24 Harper Peterson (CA) to the Program.



Multiple offers already. Bigtime wing option on the West Coast.



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/za0PNvI52K — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 15, 2021

Brandon Clay All-American Training Academy Tour



Aug 21-22 ATL

Aug 28-29 ATL

Sept 11-12 Indy

Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Boston



Stars of the #BCSSummerInvite:



Amaya Bonner (CA)

Abbie Boutlier (TX)

Zoe Manning (TX)

Harper Peterson (CA)



INFO: https://t.co/vTyxJegie8 pic.twitter.com/suVU6TDDbW — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 14, 2021

