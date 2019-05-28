Midwest Showdown Standouts from the #CoachHemi Notebook – May 28, 2019

by

MASON, Ohio, – For the 14th consecutive year the #TeamPSB staff made the trip to the Cincinnati area to evaluate some of the best talent from around the Midwest. Here is a list of players who caught our eye from the event.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Madison Booker – Alabama Southern Starz – 2023

Booker is an up and coming star for coach Doug Bush’s program. She plays with instincts and feel that are unique for a player her age. The 6-foot forward can make plays from all over the court. In an age where the game is becoming more positionless, Booker should thrive as a versatile inside/out threat.

The combination of size and shooting ability will keep Hay’s phone busy this fall from college coaches. The 6-foot wing proved once again to be an elite shooter from range. Yet her crafty mid-range game should keep defenders on their toes

Laila Phelia – Angels Basketball Club – 2021

Phelia is a play making guard with exceptional size and athleticism in the back court. Her ability to change speeds and direction with the ball in her hands compliments her physical ability well. It is her feel for the game and ability to score that will make her a pursued guard from the Buckeye State.

Ruby Whitehorn – Michigan Crossover – 2022

Whitehorn is on a trajectory to become one of the top prospects to emerge out of the Midwest. The 6-1 guard does not appear to have any apparent holes in her game. Her blend of athleticism of play-making will keep her as a hot name of the EYBL circuit in years to come.

Savannah Dews – Team B-Wright – 2021

Dews was a new name for our staff last weekend. The 6-2 forward has the combination of skills to play at a high level. She proved she can stretch the defense with her perimeter jumper. This added to her length and ability to affect the game in the paint make her an important prospect from Middle Tennessee.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.