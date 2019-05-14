EBASuper64 Camp Invites – #CoachHemi Notebook – May 14, 2019

by

Dallas Wings guard Kaela Davis helped instruct the campers at the Elite Basketball Academy last fall. Photo cred – Ty Freeman

We are less than a month away from our annual Summer National Showcase in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Our staff is busy identifying prospects who are built for this experience. The #EBASuper64 Camp blends competitive spirit with an atmosphere of teaching and learning. Here are four players that come from my notebook that I would like to see back at our showcase this summer. These players are not only talented, but possess the necessary mental capacity to excel at the next level.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

We tabbed a watch-list prospect last fall at the #CoachHemi615 Showcase. Her combination of athleticism, defensive versatility and offensive potential has things pointed the right direction for the 5-9 wing. Her high school stats back this up as she averaged nearly 10 points, seven rebounds to go along with 2.6 steals per game. See her highlights from last year’s camp HERE.

Photo – Parallels Media

There is a lot to like about Morris’ game. She is a high energy frontline player who provides versatility on each end of the floor. Her ability to rebound and battle for position makes her a valuable asset for her team

Photo – Parallels Media

Markham caught our attention last year as a versatile inside-out threat. The 6-foot forward can score with her back to the basket with pristine footwork. Or she can step out and hit the perimeter jumper. Her skills earned her post season awards during her school season in 2019.

We came away impressed with Gary’s game last fall at the #CoachHemi336 Showcase in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The 5-7 guard sported a consistent jumper and used her size well to score over smaller guards in the paint. Her craftiness and scoring prowess can be seen HERE on her highlights from the event.

