BrandonClayScouting: UNC WBB on the Upswing – January 29, 2019

Big things are happening for the UNC women’s program. This week they knocked off Notre Dame, who was ranked No. 1 in the country. Their 2019 recruiting class has three players ranked within the ProspectsNation.com ELITE 150. All signs seem to be pointing up for the Tar Heels. Take a look at our evaluations on this year’s signing class.

#CoachHemi Take – Duckett is one of the more complete true shooting guards that we evaluated in the past twelve months. She has an instinct on how to move without the basketball and to create her shot in isolation situations. She has the athleticism to thrive in the ACC Conference, which will be important for her on the defensive side of the ball.

#CoachHemi Take – Tshitenge-Mutumbo has the length and athletic tools that high major programs crave from their frontline prospects. She showed a solid FT line jumper and some post ability. Her ability to catch entry passes inside and out of her area is a positive sign for future development.

Brandon Clay Scouting Take – Daniel is a combo forward with the athletic ability to make plays on each end of the floor. Her high energy mentality should translate to production almost immediately in Chapel Hill.

