Class of 2022 guard Mason Adams of Homer, Georgia, brought his hard hat and his skill set to the Top 40 Camp. Photo – @lugardophotography

Mason Adams

Class of 2022

Banks County (Homer, Georgia)

Height: 5’5″

Position: Guard

Adams is another quality option in the Banks County pipeline. As he develops his overall perimeter skill set, he’ll be able to give Banks good minutes at the forward spot. He’s a good athlete capable of making plays with his energy and athleticism.