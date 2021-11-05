BClayRecruiting: Maryn King – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Maryn King

Height: 5’5″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Tahoma (Maple Valley, WA)

Player Evaluations:

Date: February 23, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Seattle, Washington)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

King has a game that reminds our staff of former camper Brylee Bartram (current Vanderbilt guard) at a young age. Like Bartram was back then, King shows the talent to be a consistent outside threat. King seems to really be dialed in to the game as a whole and also to her development. That’s a rare combination for a prospect still in middle school. If she can keep that hunger going, big things appear to be on the horizon.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay #BCSTrainingAcademy x EIE Friday Night Spotlight



📍Seattle

🗓 Aug. 20



Count Katie Fiso & Maryn King in to train.



Watch List@Dcoppi24@jennavilla34@joyhaltom@rosahoops2022



JOIN https://t.co/F7swuJV0jB



Brandon Clay Recruiting Profiles https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/vyP3rPjq4D — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) April 16, 2021

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com