by

Class of 2023 guard Jayden Gudz of Buford, Georgia, is on a trajectory to do big things in the near future. Photo – @lugardophotography

Jayden Gudz

Class of 2023

Buford HS (Buford, Georgia)

Height: 5’5″

Position: Point Guard

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

One of the few freshman in attendance, Gudz was on point with his skill set competing against some of the premier players in the state. He’s still filling out physically but has the handle and jumper to be effective. Gudz plays the game with passion earning high marks from our National Skill Development Director, Sean “Sticks” Smith in the process.