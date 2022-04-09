BClayRecruiting: Aniyah Scales – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Aniyah Scales

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Olympic High School (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars



Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Class of 2023 prospect Aniyah Scales of Olympic HS (NC) is a bucket getter. As Scales continues to get more and more comfortable talking the game on both ends of the floor, look for continued growth. She has the talent to be a quality double figure point producer coupled with a solid perimeter defender as well.

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars#BClayRecruiting x @SoutheastAStars



Welcome ‘23 G Aniyah Scales (NC) to the SAS Club Program.



Dynamic scoring option in the backcourt.



Her recruitment is wide open.



📷 @CarolinaGHoops



PROGRAM WEBSITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 pic.twitter.com/c7MUsE6ZT2 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 3, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x#BClayRecruiting



‘23 G Aniyah Scales (NC) has a chance to blow up this summer per @CarolinaGHoops.



She can score & defend elite guards on the perimeter.



Wingate is tracking.



PROGRAM SITE https://t.co/bIfN7bhwGv pic.twitter.com/ioQ5r1D8co — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 26, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars#BClayRecruiting x @seanstickssmith



‘23 G Aniyah Scales (NC) has a chance to be an elite scorer & defender.



Big summer for her leadership & vocally.



TWITTER @IAmAniyahScales



PROGRAM SITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 pic.twitter.com/NzPXZeDnei — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 14, 2022

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com