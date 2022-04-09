BClayRecruiting: Aniyah Scales – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Aniyah Scales
Height: 5’9″
HS Grad Year: 2023
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Olympic High School (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Club Team: Southeast All Stars
Player Evaluations:
Date: March 5, 2022
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Class of 2023 prospect Aniyah Scales of Olympic HS (NC) is a bucket getter. As Scales continues to get more and more comfortable talking the game on both ends of the floor, look for continued growth. She has the talent to be a quality double figure point producer coupled with a solid perimeter defender as well.
