BrandonClayScouting: Player Profile – Eric Kency Jr.

Photo – @lugardophotography

Eric Kency Jr.

Class of 2023

Lakeside HS (Grovetown, Georgia)

Height: 5’8″

Position: Point Guard

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

Kency Jr. has next out of the Augusta area. He’s dynamic with the rock and should fill out nicely in due time. Until then, Kency Jr. is already showing the type of skill set that caught Sean “Sticks” Smith’s attention during the event. Armed with a solid handle and jumper, there’s a high ceiling for Kency Jr. over the next three years. We’ll be in the gym with him the whole way.