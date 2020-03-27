BrandonClayScouting: Player Profile – Chase Hatcher

Chase Hatcher
Class of 2021
Banks County (Homer, Georgia)
Height: 6’1
Position: Guard
Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)
The opportunity for Hatcher to be a key piece going forward next season seemed to be motivation enough to be in the mix here. He’s got a solid foundation skill wise and seems well positioned to give Banks solid minutes in a run back to the state tourney. If Hatcher can stretch the floor with the catch and shoot 3-pointer, he gives Ryan Griffin yet another perimeter weapon to deploy.