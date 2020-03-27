BrandonClayScouting: Player Profile – Chase Hatcher

by

Class of 2021 guard Chase Hatcher of Homer, Georgia, is motivated to help the Leopards back to the state tourney next season. Photo – @lugardophotography

Chase Hatcher

Class of 2021

Banks County (Homer, Georgia)

Height: 6’1

Position: Guard



Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

The opportunity for Hatcher to be a key piece going forward next season seemed to be motivation enough to be in the mix here. He’s got a solid foundation skill wise and seems well positioned to give Banks solid minutes in a run back to the state tourney. If Hatcher can stretch the floor with the catch and shoot 3-pointer, he gives Ryan Griffin yet another perimeter weapon to deploy.