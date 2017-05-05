BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Seth Cushenberry

by

Seth Cushenberry

Height: 6’3″

Grad Year / Position: 2020 – Forward

School / Hometown: Brookwood HS (Suwanee, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: March 5, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Cushenberry is a versatile forward that reminds us in style of Jalen Hillery at a younger age. He showed range on his jumper and proved to have the size and strength to score on the interior. Cushenberry does not quite have the same size that Hillery at this point. However, he could stretch out a few more inches in future years to give him an added advantage.

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB