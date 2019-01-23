BrandonClayScouting: Five observations from Rabun County against Banks County – January 22, 2019

by

Class of 2020 prospect Carl Cleveland has become a top flight recruit in his class statewide. – Photo by Ty Freeman

1: Available Class of 2019 guard Brooke Henricks of Rabun County will be a steal for a college program next season.

Impressed with Available ‘19 G Brooke Henricks of Rabun Co. play & composure in a W.



Big game. Large crowd. Ice water veins late.



2: Class of 2020 forward Carl Cleveland of Banks County has emerged as one of the state’s most versatile players.

3: Rabun County is doing their damage with 30 plus points a night on the bench as Carley Haban and Georgia Stockton sit with injuries. Haban won’t return this year but Stockton, who is a Presbyterian signee, should be back for the state tournament.

4: Banks County girls are powered by Jaycie Bowen and Heather Vaughan. Bowen, who is a Georgia College signee, gives them an inside / outside presence while Vaughan is a dynamic option on the perimeter.

What a possession here from the Lady Heat (@coachryanpitts), a unit that does an excellent job of attacking the gaps & finding the right scoring options.



5: There is no shortage of front court depth in the Banks County boys pipeline.

Banks County has real depth/height in the frontcourt with their underclass kids:



Dakota Collins

Mason Marlow

Dakota Orr



All three made plays in their games on Friday.



