BrandonClayScouting.com: RJ Barrett releases a Final Five – August 22, 2017

R.J. Barrett of Canada has narrowed his list to five schools: Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan and Oregon. The five-star prospect was firmly entrenched in the No. 1 spot inside of the Class of 2019 just a month ago. Then Barrett decided to reclassify into the 2018 class and was behind Marvin Bagley III. Now Bagley has moved into the Class of 2017 re-opening the discussion for Barrett to possibly sit at No. 1 once again. His main competition for that spot in the 2018 class is YouTube phenom Zion Williamson of Spartanburg, S.C. For now, know that Barrett is much more likely to spend just nine months in college than any other prospect nationally regardless of class.

Barrett’s Highlights against the USA U19 Team

Barrett’s BrandonClayScouting.com Social Media Timeline

RJ Barrett moves into the 2018 class & instantly becomes a top 3 prospect 🇨🇦 GAMEhttps://t.co/fWuzkTf8hI

📸 @JonLopezOne3 pic.twitter.com/KSa3W56Nmu — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) July 31, 2017

The evolution of RJ Barrett's game has been fun to watch @JLHemingwayPSB STORY:https://t.co/a8ixaJiHSX pic.twitter.com/UId9FENNiK — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) May 15, 2017

#HHClassic

'19 RJ Barrett leads Montverde to a W. STAT LINE

21p, 6r, 4a pic.twitter.com/RQmQFH3hud — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) January 16, 2017

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com