BrandonClayScouting.com: McDonald’s All-American Game Recap (Female) – March 28, 2018

WILLIAMS TAKES HOME THE MVP

UConn bound Christyn Williams earned most valuable player honors with a game high 22 points on 9-16 shooting from the field. She added 12 rebounds in a winning effort for the West. The 5-11 guard adds this piece of hardwood to her Naismith Player of the Year trophy, which she won earlier this month.

BLOCK PARTY IN PHILLIPS

The most notable stat line coming from this game certainly had to be the amount of block shots (29). Perhaps this should not be such a surprise given the amount of size and paint defenders on both rosters. Baylor signee 6-3 Queen Egbo led the way with five blocks. Other notable shot blockers 6-4 Olivia Nelson-Ododa (UConn), 6-5 Elizabeth Dixon (Georgia Tech), 6-5 Charli Collier (Texas) and 6-3 Valencia Myers (Florida State) all showed their lane protecting skills as well.

DISHING IT OUT

The game featured the premier floor generals in the class of 2018. Honesty Scott-Grayson (Baylor) finished with five assists as did Jordan Nixon (Notre Dame). Jenna Brown (Stanford) and Destanni Henderson (South Carolina) also showed their distributing skills in this game.

CLEANING THE GLASS

Most of the nation’s top rebounders were in this game including Madison Williams (Oklahoma) finished with a game high 13 rebounds and showed why she is one of the nation’s most versatile wings. Baylor signee Aquira DeCosta for the West finished with ten rebounds proving that she should be a productive frontline player in Waco.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.