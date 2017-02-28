BrandonClayScouting.com: Chance Donovan – Social Media Exposure Member

by

Vitals

Name: Chance Donovan

Height: 6’6″

HS Grad Year: 2018

Position: PF/C

School / Hometown: Grandview Prep (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Club Team: Ball4Lyfe

Social Media Updates:

#SMPMember Exposure Program Agile & Talented '18 P Chance Donovan (FL) has joined the club. LEARN MORE ABOUT SMP: https://t.co/8GnB3G0viZ pic.twitter.com/ynHQLGzDIg — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 28, 2017

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com