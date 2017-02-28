BrandonClayScouting.com: Chance Donovan – Social Media Exposure Member

Vitals
Name: Chance Donovan
Height: 6’6″
HS Grad Year: 2018
Position: PF/C
School / Hometown: Grandview Prep (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Club Team: Ball4Lyfe
Social Media Updates:
#SMPMember Exposure Program
Agile & Talented '18 P Chance Donovan (FL) has joined the club.
LEARN MORE ABOUT SMP: https://t.co/8GnB3G0viZ pic.twitter.com/ynHQLGzDIg
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 28, 2017
