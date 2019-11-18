BCSSelect24 National Academy: Caileigh Walsh

by

Vitals:

Name: Caileigh Walsh

Height: 6’3″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PF/C

School / Hometown: Gill St. Bernard HS (Sparta, New York)

Club Team: Exodus NYC EYBL BCSFamily

Player Evaluations:

August 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academy: “Caileigh Walsh of Sparta, N.Y., joined Striplin as the future of the stretch 5 position in this setting. Both were capable of posting, defending on the interior then facing the basket. Walsh showed a vast array of skills in the late-July evaluation period then proceeded to add to that here. She’s an ultra talented post in that regard. As she keeps getting more in-game experience playing with and against the nation’s best, I expect her game to keep becoming more assertive especially in the post on paint touches. .” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

#BCSSelect24 Social Media Updates:

National Training: #BCSSelect24



Academy Member



‘21 P Caileigh Walsh of Gill St. Bernard’s visited Vanderbilt this weekend.



She’s an Elite 60 prep per @ProspectsNation.



APPAREL SHOP: https://t.co/Yx8ZVlbu6V



LEARN MORE ON OUR TRAINING: https://t.co/mxuq1jggl2 @CoachTinyGreen pic.twitter.com/PlooptTshF — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) November 18, 2019

