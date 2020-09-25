BClayRecruiting: Macy Brown – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Macy Brown

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: East Grand Rapids HS (East Grand Rapids, MI)

Club Team: MBA

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 2020

Location: BCS Training Academy (Indianapolis)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Brown has grown her game leaps and bounds since we saw her in June. The left-hand dominant wing player showed the type of versatility in her game that our staff saw glimpses of in June. Brown won a shooting competition that included the entire Academy competing displaying just how much she’s improved in that area. She’s a more than capable option off the bounce as well. Continuing to add strength to her frame will be the next step in her growth.

Date: June 2020

Location: BCS Training Academy (Indianapolis)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

This was our staff’s first opportunity to train with Brown in this setting. She’s got all of the tools physically to be a premier prospect in the region over the next three years. Brown is dialed in and seems to embrace the process of getting better. She has two older sisters who have paved the way showing her where hard work can lead to. Macy seems poised to take full advantage as a slashing option off the bounce capable of hitting the open jumper as well.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile: #BClayRecruiting x @bclayrecruiting



'23 G Macy Brown (MI) is emerging into a bonafide scorer with each eval.



Michigan State and Nebraska offered.



GET YOUR OWN RECRUITING PROFILE: https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 @SuzyMerchant @M_B_A_Bball pic.twitter.com/1oGDLJlScz — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 17, 2020

Brandon Clay Recruiting Profile: BClayRecruiting x @bclayrecruiting

Five To Know from Indianapolis



Five To Know from Indianapolis



'23 G Macy Brown (MI)

‘23 G Ava Couch (IN)

‘22 G Brooke Highmark (MO)

‘22 P Kyla Oldacre (OH)

‘23 P Mackenzie Thomas (IN)



GET YOUR OWN RECRUITING PROFILE: https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/6MOKobVwZB — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 13, 2020

