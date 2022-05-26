BClayRecruiting: Amaya Gallegos – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Amaya Gallegos

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Garden City HS (Garden City, Kansas)

Player Evaluations:

Date: May 8, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Gallegos has the ability to get downhill off the dribble drive. She’s got the presence of mind and court vision to attack looking for the open corner 3-point shooter which is a must for point guards at all levels in the modern day game. Gallegos can serve as a spot shooter herself as well in addition to what she brings on the other end of the hardwood too. She’s a well rounded option in the backcourt for teams needing a floor general.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com