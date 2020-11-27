BClayRecruiting: Hailee Swain – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Hailee Swain

Height: 5’5″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Holy Innocents (Atlanta, Georgia)

Club Team: Team Elite EYBL

Player Evaluations:

Date: August 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Swain is a bigtime guard who reminds me of a young Jordin Canada. She has the speed and savvy to be a consistent threat at the lead guard position. Swain is a skilled, dynamic prospect who projects to only get better with time. She is an elite level talent in that regard.

