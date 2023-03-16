BClayRecruiting: Elle Hatcher – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Elle Hatcher

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Liberal (Liberal, Kansas)

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 2023

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Hatcher has length and size that schools look for. She is a nice scoring option inside with the ability to face up and score as well. Hatcher’s willingness to play hard is a major plus. She has a ton of upside still to capture over the next 12 months before she graduates. Judging by her work ethic and skill, Hatcher will get there.

