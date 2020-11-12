BClayRecruiting: Gabby Hudson – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Gabby Hudson

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Pace Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Club Team: Team Elite

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Scouting Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Hudson has a fantastic combination of on floor speed, skill and off court academic prowess. She’s a unique ball player in that regard who can serve as a guard at either position, makes plays on both ends of the hardwood and understand the coverages the other team will throw at her. Skill wise, Hudson can get downhill off the bounce consistently making it tough for defenses to stay in front.

Social Media Updates:

