BClayRecruiting: Adelaide Jernigan – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Adelaide Jernigan
Height: 5’8″
HS Grad Year: 2025
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Summit School (Winston Salem, North Carolina)
Club Team: Winston Salem Stealers
Player Evaluations:
Date: October 2020
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, NC)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
In a long line of quality backcourt play to emerge from the area, Jernigan appears to have next up. She’s still growing into her body and game playing with prospects three to four years her senior here. Jernigan’s ability to shoot the 3-pointer with a consistent 2-handed, one second followthrough is the next step in her development. The talent and work ethic both seem to be in place for her to be successful as time goes on.
