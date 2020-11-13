BClayRecruiting: Adelaide Jernigan – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Adelaide Jernigan

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Summit School (Winston Salem, North Carolina)

Club Team: Winston Salem Stealers

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, NC)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

In a long line of quality backcourt play to emerge from the area, Jernigan appears to have next up. She’s still growing into her body and game playing with prospects three to four years her senior here. Jernigan’s ability to shoot the 3-pointer with a consistent 2-handed, one second followthrough is the next step in her development. The talent and work ethic both seem to be in place for her to be successful as time goes on.

Social Media Updates:

Excited to assist ‘25 G Adelaide Jernigan (NC) on her journey.



NC State is tracking.



TWITTER @adelaidejernig1



NC State is tracking.

TWITTER @adelaidejernig1

Loved working with @BrandonClayPSB this weekend. Thanks for working with me and helping me improve my game. Also thanks to Coach R @WSSTEALERS for making this event happen. pic.twitter.com/AaBuTTVpsy — Adelaide Jernigan (@adelaidejernig1) November 2, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com