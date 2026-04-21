The Weekly Word: Thoughts from the MacBook of Brandon Clay – April 20, 2026

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Upcoming Brandon Clay All-American Showcase Events:

April 25. 2026: Indianapolis, Indiana

April 26, 2026: Fayetteville, Arkansas

May 30-31, 2026: Indianapolis, Indiana

June 27-28, 2026: Atlanta, Georgia

REGISTER HERE: https://getcookie.com/event-director-camps/61

April 21, 2026: Class of 2029 Guard Ella David of Oconee (GA) made one of the nicest moves to the basket that I saw all weekend. That’s just a glimpse of where David’s game is headed. She was also on the receiving end of two of the best “one more” passes that I saw as well with one coming from Class of 2029 Guard Millie Southards of Rabun County (GA) and the other from Class of 2030 Guard Claire Stoops of IMG Academy (FL). David converted both shot opportunities with made 3-pointers.

Class of 2029 Guard Angelyn Almonte of DePaul Catholic (NJ) was on campus at the University of Arizona. Almonte stopped by the Tucson-based campus after finishing up the first session of Nike EYBL with Philly Rise.

April 20, 2026: Class of 2028 Wing Payton Caudle of Fayetteville (AR) has a scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin. Caudle has emerged as one of the rising junior class top swing forward prospects. She’s got a unique blend of size and skill.

Class of 2028 Guard Audrey Sims of Park Hill (MO) has a scholarship offer from New Mexico after her play over the weekend at the adidas 3SSB stop in College Station.