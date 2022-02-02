BClayRecruiting: Taryn Thompson – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Taryn Thompson

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Galloway School (Atlanta, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

The sky is seemingly the limit for Thompson. She has the length and confidence to be a sniper from the outside. Thompson is starting to score the ball consistently as she starts to round the corner at the end of her middle school days. For now, continuing to learn when and where to assert herself offensively is a major key to her growth.

Date: March 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Taryn Thompson of Atlanta, Georgia, was a standout prospect at several of our spring tourneys this year. The class of 2026 wing is a high IQ individual on and off the court. We expect big things from her in upcoming years.

Middle School All-American Training Academies x @brandonclaypsb



Jan 1-2 ATL



Taryn Thompson (GA) is an elite ‘26 guard. She’s 🔒 in.



Who Is Next?@chelby_jordan

@cora39391400@N_Elite_Baller@AsiaLee2026@LuciousNevaeh@AutumnFleary2

Addison Bjorn



INFO https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/7Y9pfMn0pg — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 12, 2021

ProspectsNation Player Evals x Brandon Clay 💻📝



The first couple of weeks on the trail evaluating talent have been 🔥



Chloe Kitts

Raina McGowens

Riley Stack

Taryn Thompson

Tianna Thompson

Trinity Vance

Ava Grace Watson



GET YOURS @ProspectsNation: https://t.co/GFAh1EWPqs pic.twitter.com/2XxvWTFOhv — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 2, 2021

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com