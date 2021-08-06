BClayRecruiting: Small Group Training Session – August 6, 2021

by

BUFORD, Georgia – Before they compete in the USA Games at LakePoint Complex this weekend, seven talented underclass prospects from Texas came to train with me in preparation for the tournament. We’ll be back on the floor training again inside the Lone Star State in Dallas on October 1-2. Here’s a look at each one of the kids who took part:

Miranda Garcia – Dillard McCollum HS – 2024

Garcia showed herself to be a steady hand in the backcourt with the potential to be able to make all the throws so to speak from the guard spot. Garcia is a worker inside of drills showing that she’s willing to do whatever it takes to improve. Working on handling and passing with her left hand will only enhance her skill set.

Mya Guzman – John Paul Stevens HS – 2024

Guzman is a slender-framed shooting option on the wing. She is both a capable jump shooter and a player who should be capable of making plays on the defensive end with her lateral movement too. Like Garcia, Guzman should keep leveling up as her overall left hand efficiency improves.

Madison McKinnon – Fredricksburg HS – 2024

McKinnon isn’t one to shy away from the work or the feedback that comes along with it. Her shot release was considerably higher than when we trained in May giving her jumper a much better chance of landing softly in the net. As McKinnon continues to flick her right wrist on each jumper, look for her shooting percentages to keep going up as well.

Sarah Morales – YWLA HS – 2023

Morales has a skill set that allows the game to come to her on the perimeter. Her shot technique is sound with a build that will let her be productive off of the ball. Going forward, understanding why spacing is essential and making the right reads as a result of that spacing will elevate her game to another level.

Emma Schmacher – Tivy HS – 2025

Schmacher was the youngest one in the group but didn’t have any trouble getting acclimated to the pace and speed of the session. Her length coupled with her talent and potential jumped off the page here as she’ll keep working on her footwork creating plays off the bounce.

Calyssa Sevier – Lytle HS – 2024

Sevier has the speed and athleticism to be a dynamic option at the guard position. She’s one of the few prospects that I train yearly who can actually benefit from slowing her game down. Sevier has a nice pull up game off the dribble and should become a proficient passer with both hands in due time.

Mya Wilson – Stephenville HS – 2023

Wilson is powerful prospect at the hybrid forward position. She has the size and strength to create matchup problems across the board. As Wilson keeps developing her ball handling and face up shooting, her ability to create mismatches will only continue to grow.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com