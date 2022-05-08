BClayRecruiting: Shawnessy Nordstrom – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Shawnessy Nordstrom

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Lone Peak HS (Cedar Hills, Utah)

Player Evaluations:

Date: May 8, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Nordstrom’s a special guard regionally who already has a buzz to her name along with scholarship offer opportunities. As the 2023 class ahead of her makes decisions, look for her recruitment to take another step forward. She plays elite level club basketball and is a proven winner at the high school level too. That combination along with her skill set and physical talents have Nordstrom in a good place right now.

Date: October 31, 2021

Location: Elite Is Earned Showcase (Denver, Colorado)

Evaluator: Chris Hansen

Shawnessy Nordstrom of Cedar Hills, Utah, was hooping all weekend. She showed off her shooting stroke and ran her squad from the point. Her ability to make the outside shot beyond the 3-point line is a potential separator.

