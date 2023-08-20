BClayRecruiting: Sawyer Kate Hulgan – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Sawyer Kate Hulgan

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Plainview HS (Albertville, Alabama)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR SAWYER KATE’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/sawyer-kate-hulgan#campbr-evaluations

Brandon Clay Showcases @brandonclaypsb



Aug 26 ATL (‘24-29)

Sep 9-10 OKC (‘24-29)

Sep 16 Charlotte (‘24-29)

Sept 23-24 Indy (‘24-29)

Oct 7-8 KC (‘24-29)



“Training gives me ELITE evals”



New eval from Chicago for Sawyer Kate Hulgan.



JOIN https://t.co/cnQbEjXqq5 #BClayRecruiting pic.twitter.com/10fEl1VWo1 — ProspectsNation.com (@ProspectsNation) August 21, 2023

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



Increased Awareness = Increased Opportunity



🚨NEW MEMBER UPDATE🚨



Welcome ‘27 G Sawyer Kate Hulgan of Plainview (AL) to the Program.



Loved her game in Chicago. New eval tomorrow.



JOIN https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/OW1y2pZPN2 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 21, 2023

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s /