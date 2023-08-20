BClayRecruiting: Sawyer Kate Hulgan – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Sawyer Kate Hulgan
Height: 5’9″
HS Grad Year: 2027
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Plainview HS (Albertville, Alabama)
Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:
CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR SAWYER KATE’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:
https://prospectsnation.com/player/sawyer-kate-hulgan#campbr-evaluations
Social Media Updates:
Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s /