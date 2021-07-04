BClayRecruiting: Rylie Hurst – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Rylie Hurst

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Ronald Reagan MS (Haymarket, Virginia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroon

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Hurst has fantastic length at this stage in her development. She’s a proven shooter who has shown the willingness to work on her game daily. For a middle school aged prospect, that’s a great place to start the foundation to her longterm growth. Hurst ability to keep improving as a position defender and understanding the game’s terminology will be the next phase.

