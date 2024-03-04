BClayRecruiting: Preslee Hartsock – Consulting & College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Preslee Hartsock

Height: 5’8”

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Community Christian (Norman, Oklahoma)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR PRESLEE’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/preslee-hartsock#campbr-evaluations

Brandon Clay Showcases



Sep 10 OKC (‘24-29)

Oct 7-8 Kansas City (‘24-29)



“Training gives me ELITE evals.”



Preslee Hartsock has a new offer. We’ll train in 2 weeks.



On Deck@RikaiCook@allyson_smith0

@elle_robinson27@CarrieM100226

@maceyh43



REGISTER https://t.co/EKjqDSbrO7 pic.twitter.com/FFN3pHRfW7 — Brandon Clay Showcases (@BClayTraining) August 28, 2023

Brandon Clay Showcases x @brandonclaypsb



July 6 CHI (‘24-29)

Sep 9-10 OKC (‘24-29)



“Training gives me ELITE on-floor evals.”



Preslee Hartsock 🔒 in for Chicago.



Who’s Next?!@ChavezJocelyn23@ijmmaja@BrookeElliott07@Lyyyyynn24@maddybrown_24



JOIN https://t.co/CfT40Vll24 pic.twitter.com/3NGhrQ7VbH — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 23, 2023

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at [email protected]