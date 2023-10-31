BClayRecruiting: Peace Ashina – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Peace Ashina

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: F

School / Hometown: South Gwinnett (Snellville, Georgia)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR PEACE’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/peace-ashina#campbr-evaluations

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



‘26 F Peace Ashina of South Gwinnett (GA) is going to be a major factor in the Spring / Summer ‘24. She’s got size, strength & skill. Her game grew in today’s workout. @peaceashina11 @coach_dwsn — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) August 12, 2023

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



WE WERE OUTSIDE ALL SUMMER!!! 🔥



Welcome ‘26 Peace Ashina of South Gwinnett (GA) to the Program.



She’ll be outside with us ALL Spring / Summer ‘24. @peaceashina11 pic.twitter.com/dYhUK227Yu — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 5, 2023

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at [email protected]