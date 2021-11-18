BClayRecruiting: Naiya Krispin – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Naiya Krispin
Height: 5’6″
HS Grad Year: 2026
Position: PG
School / Hometown: (Rochester Hills, Michigan)
Club Team: Michigan Crossover
Player Evaluations:
Date: September 12, 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Indianapolis, Indiana)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Krispin is a floor general with a polished skill set at an early age. She made an impact with her scoring ability shooting the basketball out beyond the three-point line with confidence. In that regard, Krispin’s game has a lot of new age qualities. Krispin is a big time option at the position if she continues on this development trajectory.
Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com