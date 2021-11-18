BClayRecruiting: Naiya Krispin – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Naiya Krispin

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: PG

School / Hometown: (Rochester Hills, Michigan)

Club Team: Michigan Crossover

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 12, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay



Krispin is a floor general with a polished skill set at an early age. She made an impact with her scoring ability shooting the basketball out beyond the three-point line with confidence. In that regard, Krispin’s game has a lot of new age qualities. Krispin is a big time option at the position if she continues on this development trajectory.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



“150+ college placements since 2015.”



🚨NEW MEMBER 🚨



‘26 G Naiya Krispin (MI) went off at our Indianapolis Academy.



We expect her to be a high academic, elite level kid.



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/7UDaZdJR08 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 30, 2021

Brandon Clay All-American Training Tour



Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Boston



I can’t say enough about the young kids in here BALLIN!@isthat_monique@ashleebaker2027@MylieWilkison@AddisonBowsman@RyiahWilson

Naiya Krispin



INFO: https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA @Emark2000 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 12, 2021

https://t.co/iWzYV8EQLd Player Cards / Evals



‘26 PG Naiya Krispin (MI) has a Player Card 💻 from the desk of @BrandonClayPSB after the @BClayTraining Academy in Indianapolis.



She is also a #BClayRecruiting Program member.



GET YOURS: https://t.co/iWzYV8EQLd pic.twitter.com/wozXGJ51Nu — ProspectsNation.com (@ProspectsNation) October 5, 2021

