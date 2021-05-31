BClayRecruiting: Megan Ohonde – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Megan Ohonde

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: (Fayetteville, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: May 2021

Location: Brandon Clay May Day Challenge

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Class of 2025 wing Megan Ohonde of Georgia Pearls Future proved that she’s an up-and-comer in the Peach State. She was able to make shots in some really competitive games. Ohonde has the length and skill to be a prospect for colleges across the board to keep a close eye on in the upcoming years.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com