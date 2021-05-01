BClayRecruiting: Mckenzie Swanson – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Mckenzie Swanson

Height: 6’4″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PF / C

School / Hometown: Marian (Rochester, Michigan)

Club Team: Michigan Crossover

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Anderson, Indiana)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Swanson has fantastic size and skill in the frontcourt. She is a fantastic young post prospect with good hands and feet already. She played against two of the best post prospects in the country in Faith Carson and Kyra Oldacre not giving either ground. That’s pretty impressive for a kid who hasn’t entered high school yet. Swanson will add physical strength in due time but the foundation is solid.

Date: June 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Plymouth, Indiana)

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Swanson is a post player with size, skill and still plenty of room to develop. Her ability to affect the game around the rim by blocking shots and grabbing rebounds immediately makes her an asset for any team. However, she demonstrated that she can step away from the basket and hit 3-point shots as well too. Her ball skill, while not polished, is impressive for a kid her size and age. She is still figuring the game out and learning how to affect consistently. Once she gets that physical confidence and the needed experience, we expect Swanson to be one of the Midwest’s top post players in her class. – Coach Hemi

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay #BCSTrainingAcademy



📍Indy

🗓 June 12-13



‘24 Mckenzie Swanson has next in Michigan. She’s in.



On Deck@alainadiazzz@katelyn_baney@HallockTheryn@abbeykimball27



JOIN https://t.co/wLYYh339MA



Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profiles https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/yRoZpNGmZR — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 1, 2021

Brandon Clay #BCSSummerChampionships



📍Anderson, IN

🗓 Aug. 1-2@PassThaBallLive will stream.



‘24 Mckenzie Swanson now has North Dakota & Detroit Mercy offers.



She’ll play w/Brandon Clay Select.



REGISTER https://t.co/O5SxS5wQvG



RECRUITING https://t.co/tYNfZKTCps @Webbfor3 pic.twitter.com/hxukZaecNE — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) July 31, 2020

Brandon Clay #BCSTrainingAcademy



📍ATL

🗓 Aug. 22-23 (HS)



Emily Monson added an ACC school today.



Mckenzie Swanson & Faith Carson have next in Michigan.



Rachel Smith’s game turned a corner.



JOIN https://t.co/2zO9ALNuQC



Brandon Clay #BClayRecruiting https://t.co/huSc3TPPWv pic.twitter.com/5M8lDDIpci — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 2, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com