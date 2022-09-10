BClayRecruiting: McKayla Miller – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 15, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Miller has elite size on the wing. As she gets more and more comfortable understanding when to hunt her shots, her game will keep expanding. Miller has a similar build to classmate Emily Monson (Purdue commit). Miller’s right hand tails off her jumper just a bit on the follow through. When her form stays tall and tight, her outside shot is a bucket. — Brandon Clay

