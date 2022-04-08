BClayRecruiting: Mataya Gayle – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Mataya Gayle

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG

School / Hometown: River Ridge HS (Woodstock, Georgia)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Gayle has the traits that elite lead guards do with her pace offensively and hard nosed defensive prowess. As she becomes more and more vocal, look for her to be even more impactful as a coach on the floor. Gayle has been working on her outside shot with the aim of turning into a consistent threat making the ball reversal 3-pointer.

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x @BClayRecruiting



Keep an eye on ‘23 PG Mataya Gayle (GA) this spring.



She’s playing with pace, defending well & crafting a floater.



TWITTER @MatayaGayle2023



OUR WEBSITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 @coachtaylor_rr1 pic.twitter.com/pDA3yBhyGZ — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 13, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars#BClayRecruiting x @seanstickssmith



‘23 PG Mataya Gayle of River Ridge (GA) is headed to the Elite Eight next week.



Her work ethic is a HUGE reason why.



PROGRAM WEBSITE https://t.co/bIfN7bhwGv @coachtaylor_rr1 pic.twitter.com/ZjcoTl2ysN — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 26, 2022

