Vitals:

Name: Finley Chastain

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Lorene Rogers (Prosper, Texas)

Player Evaluations:

Date: December 17, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Phoenix, Arizona)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Chastain has been in the gym with me for multiple sessions now. Her footwork is crisp with her left hand finishing tall on her shot. Chastain has shown real progress from our session in Austin with keeping her shooting pocket if front of her body. Next will be ensuring that she doesn’t try to aim the shot but just lets it go consistently instead.

Date: May 3, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Phoenix, Arizona)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

ProspectsNation.com managing editor Chris Hansen was high on Chastain’s game after her showing in Phoenix earlier in the spring. A left-hand dominant shooter, she has a very high ceiling based on what we’ve seen so far in 2021. Chastain’s ability to pick up footwork drills usually reserved for kids two to three years older bodes well for her future. Keeping her shooting pocket in front of her will be a major place for development.

