by

Vitals:

Name: Finley Chastain

Height: 6’1″

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Walnut Grove (Prosper, Texas)

Brandon Clay Scouting Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR FINLEY’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/finley-chastain#campbr-evaluations

Oct. 5, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2107197837331013674?s=20

Sept. 23, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2103511959140532500?s=20

June 11, 2026: https://x.com/3SSBGCircuit/status/2065879694772490269?s=20

May 11, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2053995869960089660?s=20

May 9, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2053974264777421052?s=20

April 21, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2046745992268026153?s=20

April 21, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2046615708235100304?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/2027054385025483076?s=20

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing



Best Evals, Guidance & Marketing in 🏀



🚨CLIENT UPDATE 🚨



‘27 G Finley Chastain of Walnut Grove (TX) moved in & made her presence felt right away.



31 wins this year headed into tonight’s game.



JOIN TODAY: https://t.co/noyHkrK1Fr #BClayMarketing pic.twitter.com/QVXAm5cfmO — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) February 20, 2026

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1879553098634625397

Brandon Clay Consulting | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @brandonclaypsb



3SSB All-American Camp was a major stage for our clients:



‘27 Finley Chastain (TX)

‘25 Ella Skrzyniarz (CA)

‘26 Jayla Stokes (CA)



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/noyHkrK1Fr pic.twitter.com/IXlxlo7YyA — Brandon Clay Consulting (@bclayconsulting) July 2, 2024

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1803104030647885878

Brandon Clay Consulting News | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @brandonclaypsb



‘27 G Finley Chastain (TX) is on campus at Nebraska today.



She heads to 3SSB All-American Camp later in the month.



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/rgpAKzQYa9 pic.twitter.com/koToNtu1c8 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 16, 2024

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @brandonclaypsb



I’ve been an advocate of Finley Chastain’s game for years.



This @TwinViZuals highlight from her play with @Khensle’s @TeamLex3SSB team does a good job of showing why. @finleychastain1 | @kschastain https://t.co/DWo5X96A90 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 15, 2024

Brandon Clay Consulting News | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @brandonclaypsb



‘27 G Finley Chastain (TX) is already on the @ProspectsNation Watch List.



She has a scholarship offer from Iowa after visiting campus yesterday.



ELITE shotmaker!



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/rgpAKzQYa9 pic.twitter.com/fat2JIDXQg — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 15, 2024

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @bclayscouting



A couple of our clients jumped out right away on the adidas 3SSB 3-Point FGM/FGP Leaderboard after Session One:



‘27 Finley Chastain (TX)

‘25 Ella Skrzyniarz (CA)



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/rgpAKzQYa9 pic.twitter.com/xn2V0F2hbO — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 7, 2024

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @bclayscouting



‘27 G Finley Chastain (TX) is one of the premier shotmakers in the country.



She now has a scholarship offer from Mississippi State.



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/rgpAKzQYa9 pic.twitter.com/3fpPNyiIIC — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 7, 2024

https://twitter.com/bclayconsulting/status/1780596625825731034

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1776245431535591678

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1775189076943008093

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1759945348980559941?s=20

Brandon Clay Scouting x @247Sports



New article x @BClayScouting on six of the nation’s emerging Class of 2027 recruits will post later today.



Features:



Haylen Ayers (TN)

Ryan Carter (PA)

Finley Chastain (TX)

Finley Parker (GA)

Sydney Savoury (MI)

Kaleena Smith (CA) pic.twitter.com/LxoGNfQu6p — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 12, 2023

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1718988808660652525?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1662102437392527363?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1653757224425062402?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1638183051724304385?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1618396921567272961?s=20&t=sszoxqvrnajMYyxMRx-yog

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1617916023449194496?s=20&t=sszoxqvrnajMYyxMRx-yog

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1604680566976258048?s=20&t=o8xQvPDVLov9yGXpcLMAcw

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1599215186136551424?s=20&t=lmOBcrpxl4lLhrDJd0DiCw

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1596685714116448258?s=20&t=lZ9TcauHNL25po7qgel9gg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1584274199186927616?s=20&t=YOKCpH9BEYhR7BJFvYrtqA

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1574787598249332739?s=20&t=jHkpKbSAE45kdXXVrgEcDA

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1573435330862387200?s=20&t=jHkpKbSAE45kdXXVrgEcDA

https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1564628550145163269?s=20&t=-K5R1qCQap84ktVEA4VK7A

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1554844122816585730?s=20&t=S5_MNLW9jI7QcIIMSypU-A

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1549395922190323725?s=20&t=XCv_7GCQMknpCwJxWQMu1Q

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1548649310958518275?s=20&t=Gjqr9J5eAIVYv1hwXdhdnw

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1537084415410683905?s=20&t=Yykz-66-CZHSQwSUN5rcNg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1535771407254269954?s=20&t=Yykz-66-CZHSQwSUN5rcNg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1532070917542903809?s=20&t=nYXuvTSQ6yyC0Cz9K3nOhg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1531402431724150787?s=20&t=nYXuvTSQ6yyC0Cz9K3nOhg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1531071813509431299?s=20&t=nYXuvTSQ6yyC0Cz9K3nOhg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1529841546643873793?s=20&t=nYXuvTSQ6yyC0Cz9K3nOhg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1526757914957979649?s=20&t=0V3YsaEgOnGPNKi728XQlA

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1520941551458869248?s=20&t=CHBhPuCiYPG8zOcaJPilrQ

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1515843465791381507?s=20&t=A9_1SA0SyAAgAm0MRk418Q

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1456296416695959563

Middle School All-American Training Academies

Dec 18-19 PHX

Jan 1-2 ATL



‘27 G Finley Chastain (TX) is one of the nation’s premier middle school hoopers.



She’s coming to Phoenix.



Watch List@KoriGraves2027@OehrleinTori@AlexisHecht@KaylaStidham



INFO: https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/BsfIaa5hMp — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 13, 2021

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com