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#BClayMarketing: Finley Chastain – Brand Marketing Player Profile

October 5, 2026 by

Vitals:

Name: Finley Chastain
Height: 6’1″
HS Grad Year: 2027
Position: PG / SG
School / Hometown: Walnut Grove (Prosper, Texas)

Brandon Clay Scouting Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR FINLEY’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:
https://prospectsnation.com/player/finley-chastain#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

Oct. 5, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2107197837331013674?s=20

Sept. 23, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2103511959140532500?s=20

June 11, 2026: https://x.com/3SSBGCircuit/status/2065879694772490269?s=20

May 11, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2053995869960089660?s=20

May 9, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2053974264777421052?s=20

April 21, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2046745992268026153?s=20

April 21, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2046615708235100304?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/2027054385025483076?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1879553098634625397
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1803104030647885878
https://twitter.com/bclayconsulting/status/1780596625825731034
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1776245431535591678
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1775189076943008093
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1759945348980559941?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1718988808660652525?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1662102437392527363?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1653757224425062402?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1638183051724304385?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1618396921567272961?s=20&t=sszoxqvrnajMYyxMRx-yog
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1617916023449194496?s=20&t=sszoxqvrnajMYyxMRx-yog
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1604680566976258048?s=20&t=o8xQvPDVLov9yGXpcLMAcw
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1599215186136551424?s=20&t=lmOBcrpxl4lLhrDJd0DiCw
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1596685714116448258?s=20&t=lZ9TcauHNL25po7qgel9gg
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1584274199186927616?s=20&t=YOKCpH9BEYhR7BJFvYrtqA
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1574787598249332739?s=20&t=jHkpKbSAE45kdXXVrgEcDA
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1573435330862387200?s=20&t=jHkpKbSAE45kdXXVrgEcDA
https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1564628550145163269?s=20&t=-K5R1qCQap84ktVEA4VK7A
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1554844122816585730?s=20&t=S5_MNLW9jI7QcIIMSypU-A
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1549395922190323725?s=20&t=XCv_7GCQMknpCwJxWQMu1Q
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1548649310958518275?s=20&t=Gjqr9J5eAIVYv1hwXdhdnw
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1537084415410683905?s=20&t=Yykz-66-CZHSQwSUN5rcNg
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1535771407254269954?s=20&t=Yykz-66-CZHSQwSUN5rcNg
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1532070917542903809?s=20&t=nYXuvTSQ6yyC0Cz9K3nOhg
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1531402431724150787?s=20&t=nYXuvTSQ6yyC0Cz9K3nOhg
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1531071813509431299?s=20&t=nYXuvTSQ6yyC0Cz9K3nOhg
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1529841546643873793?s=20&t=nYXuvTSQ6yyC0Cz9K3nOhg
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1526757914957979649?s=20&t=0V3YsaEgOnGPNKi728XQlA
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1520941551458869248?s=20&t=CHBhPuCiYPG8zOcaJPilrQ
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1515843465791381507?s=20&t=A9_1SA0SyAAgAm0MRk418Q
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1456296416695959563

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

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