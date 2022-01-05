BClayRecruiting: Kennedy Guy – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Kennedy Guy

Height: 5’4″″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Pineview (Sarasota, Florida)

Player Evaluations:

Date: January 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

In our first time training together, Guy showed a moxie to be a consistent outside shooting threat while playing the Point Guard position. She’s a shotmaker with a nice, compact release on her jumper. A bright kid both on and off the floor, Guy understands the level of commitment that it takes to be a leader of a team. I fully expect her to be a quality option for a high academic program roster when it comes time to choose a college years from now.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com