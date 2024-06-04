BClayRecruiting: Logan Girias – Consulting & College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Logan Girias

Height: 5’5”

HS Grad Year: 2028

Position: PG

Hometown: Maple Valley, Washington

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR LOGAN’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/logan-girias#campbr-evaluations

Brandon Clay College Recruiting x @prospectsnation



Latest Evaluation from the 💻 of @brandonclaypsb:



‘28 G Logan Girias (WA) has a new eval from our work out in Phoenix.



GET YOUR EVAL HERE: https://t.co/T4w6kgCNBM pic.twitter.com/sjbKvzP63m — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 27, 2023

Brandon Clay Showcases x @brandonclaypsb



Dec 30 ATL (‘28-30)

Mar 16 Tulsa (‘25-30)

Mar 17 Kansas City (‘25-30)

April 27 Indy (‘25-30)



4 To Know from Phoenix



Destinee Benway

Logan Girias

Khloe Nicholson

Lucia Mayorquin



REGISTER https://t.co/ASzGHdkpVk pic.twitter.com/tSS1dXXBbC — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 23, 2023

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at [email protected]