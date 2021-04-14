BClayRecruiting: Kendall Sterling – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Kendall Sterling
Height: 5’10″
HS Grad Year: 2024
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Seymour HS (Crothersville, Indiana)
Club Team: Indiana Flight
Player Evaluations:
Date: September 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Indianapolis, IN)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Sterling looked she’s been putting the time in on her game since the last time we trained earlier in the calendar year. The footwork on her jumper was clean with a consistent followthrough. Like most talented jump shooters at an early age, Sterling can keep growing by learning when to attack off the bounce versus when she has a clean, uncontested shot read. In that way, Sterling is a prospect solidly on our radar.
Date: September 2020
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, GA)
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Sterling is a highly skilled guard who possesses good size as well. Her shooting stroke is accented by the fact that she gets it off so quickly. Her skill moves beyond just her ability to shoot. She showed great ball fakes to set up drives and passes. She is also comfortable at making weak hand passes to cutting teammates. Defensively Sterling is quite competent. She moves into proper position consistently and anticipates plays well. Maximizing her lateral quickness will be her challenge as she climbs the ladder of elite competition. — Coach Hemi
