BClayRecruiting: Katie Harpring – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Katie Harpring

Height: 5’10”

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Marist (Atlanta, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: January 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Harpring has the chance to be an elite backcourt option in her class. She can shoot it, pass it and attack downhill offensively at a high level. Harpring’s willingness to defend and rebound also make her a tough matchup at any of the perimeter positions.

