BClayRecruiting: Reese Sebok – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Reese Sebok

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Kumpf (Clark, New Jersey)

Player Evaluations:

Date: January 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Sebok has the size and ability to make shots off the ball. She is extremely coachable with her skill set and projects as a productive wing player as a result. Sebok’s energy level coupled with her conditioning make her a legitimate threat to be dealt with going forward.

Social Media Updates:

#SticksSkillsTraining



Young Guns Showcase



📍Wilmington

🗓2/26



Fresh off a solid weekend down at @BrandonClayPSB MS All American camp down in ATL @ReeseSebok will join her @nj_panthers teammate Stella Lockhart at the Young Guns Showcase



Info: https://t.co/bGJWm2HyZa pic.twitter.com/4Tod35unwA — Sean Smith (@SeanSticksSmith) January 11, 2022

