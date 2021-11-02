BClayRecruiting: Emma Phelan – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Emma Phelan

Height: 5’5″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Johnson City (Johnson City, New York)

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 23, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Boston, Massachusetts)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay



Phelan of brought a true blue collar attitude to the shooting session. She was engaged, asking questions and has the skill set to go complete the drills once she gets her answer. When she gets her feet underneath her with a high, one second follow through to match the result is a made basket more times than not. The way she attacks each drill and scrimmage caught my attention. That energy level usually translates well as time goes on.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting x @brandonclaypsb



Shooters On My Radar from Boston



Josie Cancro

Jayda Johnson

Emma Olausson

Emma Phelan

Briana Robles



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 @darthjayda23 @Coach_Toro pic.twitter.com/iKbt7nax5b — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) October 25, 2021

https://twitter.com/EmmaPhelan5/status/1452437547653734403

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com