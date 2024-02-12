BClayRecruiting: Elliot Leffler – Consulting & College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Elliot Leffler

Height: 5’9”

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: SG / PG

School / Hometown: Roncalli (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR ELLIOT’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/elliot-leffler#campbr-evaluations

I always learn so much from @BrandonClayPSB! Thank you for your input! https://t.co/w4ImxrwzmM — Elliot Leffler (@elliot_leffler) October 15, 2023

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



“150+ college kids since 2015.”



Four To Know From Indianapolis



Aubrie Booker

Rylee Canaan

Madeline Freeth (BClay Member)

Elliot Leffler



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/OI1GlnVDma pic.twitter.com/3U6z4NI95d — Brandon Clay Showcases (@BClayTraining) September 11, 2022

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at [email protected]