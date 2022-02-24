BClayRecruiting: Chloe Kitts – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Chloe Kitts

Height: 6’3″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: Wing

School / Hometown: DME Academy (Oviedo, Florida)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Ames, Iowa)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

In our third workout already this month, the takeaway is that Kitts is in a fantastic space as a player. She has all of the physical tools to be an elite option in the class. Going forward, her ability to add new nuances to her shot foundation will take time. Kitts has the aptitude to make those nuances like a consistent base and follow through become reality.

Date: August 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Coming off of the summer where I saw Kitts play on a couple of occasions, her length and skill set intrigued me. During our two workouts this week, Kitts impressed me with her ability to take instruction and implement the technique quickly. In that way, she has some similarities to Shay Bollin and Caroline Ducharme during our Rhode Island Academy last winter. Kitts moves really well with the ball. In handling the length of the floor, her left to right crossover into mid range jumpers caught my attention. There’s a ceiling for her potential that is amongst the elite prospects regardless of age. Her current recruiting reflects that. For Kitts, that next step is all about dialing into the details on a daily basis. Her talent level is undeniable.

