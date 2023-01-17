by

Vitals:

Name: Bridget Allee

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Summit (Spring Hill, Tennessee)

Player Evaluations:

Date: November 10, 2022

Location: John Wild’s Playday (Spring Hill, TN)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Allee is the next one up for Summit HS. She hit 3-pointers from deep, attacked the paint to score as well as kick to shooters and has a presence about her game that generally tranlates well over time. Allee has the skill in the backcourt to be a threat as a 1 or as a 2 though I’d expect the PG spot to be her long-term projected position.

