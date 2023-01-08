Vitals:
Name: Lydia Ledford
Height: 5’10″
HS Grad Year: 2026
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Buford (Buford, Georgia)
Player Evaluations:
Date: December 10, 2022
Location: North Georgia Report Classic (Buford, GA)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
In this school setting, Ledford of Buford HS (GA) was on a big stage yesterday playing in front of head coaches from George Washington and Western Carolina. She was excellent hitting a corner 3-pointer, pull-up jumper and taking a charge all within a 90-second spurt. Expect big things from her over the course of the spring / summer with Southeast All Stars.
Date: October 5, 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Ledford was a middle school prospect who caught our attention in this eval. She is competitive and played with a toughness usually reserved for high school aged players. Ledford’s release point and follow through are areas to keep an eye on as points of growth.
