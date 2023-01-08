by

Vitals:

Name: Lydia Ledford

Height: 5’10″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Buford (Buford, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: December 10, 2022

Location: North Georgia Report Classic (Buford, GA)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

In this school setting, Ledford of Buford HS (GA) was on a big stage yesterday playing in front of head coaches from George Washington and Western Carolina. She was excellent hitting a corner 3-pointer, pull-up jumper and taking a charge all within a 90-second spurt. Expect big things from her over the course of the spring / summer with Southeast All Stars.

Date: October 5, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Ledford was a middle school prospect who caught our attention in this eval. She is competitive and played with a toughness usually reserved for high school aged players. Ledford’s release point and follow through are areas to keep an eye on as points of growth.

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



‘26 G Lydia Ledford of Buford (GA) had George Washington & Western Carolina watching her play yesterday @AP_BBall’s event.



2022 REVIEW https://t.co/WcXtv0lps9 pic.twitter.com/7XBmnJ1Rbl — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) December 18, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



Xavier Johnson & Vince Smith will be @AP_BBall’s showcase to see ‘24 Toni Warren (Cherokee) & ‘26 Lydia Ledford (Buford).



2022 REVIEW https://t.co/WcXtv0lps9 pic.twitter.com/1PrtdZVgK8 — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) December 17, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



‘26 G Lydia Ledford of Buford (GA) is off to a blazing start.



Our staff will watch her on Tuesday vs Mill Creek.



2022 REVIEW https://t.co/WcXtv0lps9 pic.twitter.com/I7DT9cFcJa — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) January 9, 2023

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: 2023 Season Winter Workouts (Invite-Only)



Welcome ‘26 G Lydia Ledford of Buford HS (GA) to the Program.



She is an athletic guard with a REAL skill set.



2022 REVIEW https://t.co/u7Qjd7Ins4 pic.twitter.com/RvK2uTrZy4 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 6, 2022

