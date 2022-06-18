BClayRecruiting: Aubrey Blankenship – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Aubrey Blankenship

Height: 6’1″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SF / PF

School / Hometown: Green Hill (Mount Juliet, Tennessee)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 11, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

This was our staff’s time on the floor with Blankenship. She is a legitimate option from behind the 3-point line. Blankenship will keep improving her consistency as her footwork smooths out. With offers from Marshall and Samford already, expect a big summer from Blankenship with the Southeast All Stars.

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



— Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) June 12, 2022

‘23 Aubrey Blankenship (TN) is about to go 🔥 for the Southeast All Stars in July.



Floor spacer from 3. Rebounds & can handle in transition.



— Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) June 11, 2022

Welcome ‘23 Aubrey Blankenship of Green Hill (TN) to the Program.



One of the Volunteer State’s premier rising seniors.



— B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 6, 2022

'23 #BClayRecruiting W Aubrey Blankenship (TN) of Southeast All Stars is 🔒 in to train with me this weekend.

She has a Samford offer.



She has a Samford offer.



— B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 7, 2022

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com