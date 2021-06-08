BClayRecruiting: Ananda Mayhew – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Ananda Mayhew

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: Union Grove HS (McDonough, Georgia)

Club Team: OMG-Team Georgia Elite

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 5, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training (Atlanta, GA)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

If you are looking for a sleeper prospect to emerge from the Metro Atlanta Area in the next 18 months, look no further than class of 2022 Ananda Mayhew of McDonough, Georgia. She has the physical tools and the skills to be a difference maker. How much time she puts into her craft will be the determining factor.

Date: May 7, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Power 48 (Atlanta, GA)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Mayhew emerged as a next level prospect this weekend. Her blend of athleticism and open court slashing ability allows her to impact the game consistently. The 5-foot-8 wing can turn defense into offense by getting deflections and steals. There is still plenty of upside for her to realize as she polishes her handle and jumper.



Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com